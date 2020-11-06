Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Llorente, Koke, Morata named in Spain squad; Ceballos, Thiago miss out

Spain coach Luis Enrique has handed Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente a first call-up and recalled Koke and Alvaro Morata to the squad for the upcoming internationals against the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany. Spain visit the Netherlands for a friendly on Nov. 11, then play UEFA Nations League matches away to Switzerland on Nov. 14 and at home to Germany on Nov. 17.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:44 IST
Soccer-Llorente, Koke, Morata named in Spain squad; Ceballos, Thiago miss out

Spain coach Luis Enrique has handed Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente a first call-up and recalled Koke and Alvaro Morata to the squad for the upcoming internationals against the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany. The coach omitted Rodrigo Moreno and Dani Ceballos from the squad as well as Thiago Alcantara, who is still struggling after sustaining a knee injury last month.

A holding midfielder for most of his career and with Spain's under-21s, Llorente has reinvented himself as a wide forward under Atletico coach Diego Simeone, scoring eight goals since changing position in February. "He is a very complete player and I'll ask him where he is most comfortable playing," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday.

"He's very versatile, he's scored lots of goals and provided lots of assists recently. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he does and what he can offer us." Llorente's team mate Koke is the fourth most-capped player in the squad but has not been called up since October 2018.

"I've always liked Koke, he's a top level player and a great person but there is a lot of competition in our midfield," the coach said after recalling the midfielder. He also praised Morata for returning to form at Juventus this season, scoring six goals in seven games in all competitions, including a brace in a 4-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I've called Morata up because since he has returned to Juventus he has been full of confidence and his numbers reflect that and I really like the attitude he has shown in attack and defence," he added. Spain visit the Netherlands for a friendly on Nov. 11, then play UEFA Nations League matches away to Switzerland on Nov. 14 and at home to Germany on Nov. 17.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The governor is working within constitutional limits, words used against him are unacceptable : Shah at press meet.

The governor is working within constitutional limits, words used against him are unacceptable Shah at press meet....

Daimler Bus bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

Chennai, Nov 6 PTI Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam. The flag-off ceremony of the new buses w...

Eldeco Housing Q2 net profit up 96pc at Rs 16 cr

Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 15.78 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 8.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing...

Former BJD MLA resigns from party

A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit. Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020