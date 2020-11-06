Left Menu
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:19 IST
IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB in Eliminator
SRH skipper David Warner and RCB captain Virat Kohli (Image: Indian Premier League's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. SRH had to win all their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, RCB lost their last four matches at the end of the league-stage. However, their solid show in the first half of the season, where they registered 7 wins from 10 matches helped the side to reach the top four.

This will be the third time that these two teams are meeting each other this season. SRH has made one change as Wriddhiman Saha misses out due to an injury and Shreevats Goswami replaces him.

RCB have made three changes as Chris Morris, Joshua Phillipe and Shahbaz Ahmed miss the game and Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa and Navdeep come in as a replacement. RCB playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)

