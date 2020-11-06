Left Menu
Thiago Alcantara to miss Man City clash, confirms Klopp

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the Premier League clash against Manchester City.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:05 IST
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the Premier League clash against Manchester City. Thiago has been absent ever since Richarlison's crunching tackle in the Merseyside derby that led to a straight red card for the Brazilian.

The Reds boss also provided an update on the recoveries of Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. "Doing well, that's how it is with the boys. Especially Oxlade, it takes time but looks really good, but takes time - everybody knows that. And with Thiago, that's how it is. It's an injury but doesn't need surgery, all these kind of things but still takes time," Klopp told the club's official website.

"The challenge that day was a harsh one and directly against the leg, so still adapting but improving. It will not be too long anymore but for this game, I don't think he will be in," he added. Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas all returned to the matchday squad for the midweek win over Atalanta BC. Diogo Jota took a slight knock in the Champions League fixture but has been training fully with the team.

On the returning trio, Klopp added: "They are all in training, so that's really good. Nobody mentioned Diogo to me. Yesterday was second-day recovery, he was involved. So that looked fine." Liverpool will play against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, November 8. (ANI)

