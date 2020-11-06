Johann Myburgh named as South East Stars head coach

Johann Myburgh has been appointed as the first permanent regional head coach of South East Stars, the women's centre of excellence that covers the Kent and Surrey regions in ECB's regional structure. He fills the role which was covered on an interim basis by Jonathan Batty during this year's inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

A front-line batsman, off-spinner and a player renowned for his fielding, Myburgh's 21-year professional career saw him represent Somerset, Durham and Hampshire in England following spells with Northerns & Titans in South Africa and New Zealand side Canterbury as well as South Africa's U19s and academy teams. Since retiring in 2018, the 40-year-old has worked as assistant head coach at SunRisers Hyderabad and Sydney Thunder in the WBBL. His coaching portfolio also includes time with Somerset's men and women cricketers alongside his role as Head of Cricket Development at Framlingham College in Suffolk.

"I'm really proud to have been offered the role of Head Coach at South East Stars. It's an exciting time to be involved in women's cricket and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to supporting our players at what would be the start for most, of their professional journey. I hope to forge an environment that fosters growth and encourages players to express themselves," Myburgh said in a statement. "Ultimately, we want to create something special and make the region proud of the way we go about playing our cricket and the behaviours we show on a daily basis, whilst advancing the women's and girl's game in Kent & Surrey," he added.

Myburgh is the latest appointment to the support staff at South East Stars after Tom Lister and Lettie Hadley were named as Senior Regional Talent Manager and Team Operations Manager respectively last month. Announcements on the Lead Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Coach will follow in due course. (ANI)