Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johann Myburgh named as South East Stars head coach

Johann Myburgh has been appointed as the first permanent regional head coach of South East Stars, the women's centre of excellence that covers the Kent and Surrey regions in ECB's regional structure.

ANI | Surrey | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:31 IST
Johann Myburgh named as South East Stars head coach
Johann Myburgh (Photo/ South East Stars Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Johann Myburgh has been appointed as the first permanent regional head coach of South East Stars, the women's centre of excellence that covers the Kent and Surrey regions in ECB's regional structure. He fills the role which was covered on an interim basis by Jonathan Batty during this year's inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

A front-line batsman, off-spinner and a player renowned for his fielding, Myburgh's 21-year professional career saw him represent Somerset, Durham and Hampshire in England following spells with Northerns & Titans in South Africa and New Zealand side Canterbury as well as South Africa's U19s and academy teams. Since retiring in 2018, the 40-year-old has worked as assistant head coach at SunRisers Hyderabad and Sydney Thunder in the WBBL. His coaching portfolio also includes time with Somerset's men and women cricketers alongside his role as Head of Cricket Development at Framlingham College in Suffolk.

"I'm really proud to have been offered the role of Head Coach at South East Stars. It's an exciting time to be involved in women's cricket and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to supporting our players at what would be the start for most, of their professional journey. I hope to forge an environment that fosters growth and encourages players to express themselves," Myburgh said in a statement. "Ultimately, we want to create something special and make the region proud of the way we go about playing our cricket and the behaviours we show on a daily basis, whilst advancing the women's and girl's game in Kent & Surrey," he added.

Myburgh is the latest appointment to the support staff at South East Stars after Tom Lister and Lettie Hadley were named as Senior Regional Talent Manager and Team Operations Manager respectively last month. Announcements on the Lead Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Coach will follow in due course. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...

Haryana: Opposition seeks CBI probe into liquor smuggling

The Opposition parties in Haryana on Friday sought a CBI probe into alleged smuggling of liquor in the state. Drawing attention of the House on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly session towards the alleged smuggling of liquor in Kh...

FACTBOX-What we know about Denmark's mink coronavirus strain

Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020