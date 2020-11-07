Motor racing-Formula One's support series revise schedules to cut costs
The two series will expand to three races per weekend, rather than two at present, but with a presence at fewer events. Formula Two will feature at eight of the grand prix weekends, instead of a current 12, and Formula Three seven.Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 00:16 IST
Formula Two and Formula Three, support series for Formula One, will no longer feature on the same weekends next season as part of a cost-cutting move after a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday. The two series will expand to three races per weekend, rather than two at present, but with a presence at fewer events.
Formula Two will feature at eight of the Grand Prix weekends, instead of a current 12, and Formula Three seven. Formula One has yet to publish a 2021 calendar but could stretch to a record 23 rounds. Formula Two said no new car would be introduced for the next three-year cycle from 2021 and the costs of freight and engine leasing will be significantly lower.
Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times Formula One champion Michael, is leading this year's F2 championship and is expected to move up to F1 with the U.S.-owned Haas team. Australian Oscar Piastri has already won the F3 title.
