Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One's support series revise schedules to cut costs

The two series will expand to three races per weekend, rather than two at present, but with a presence at fewer events. Formula Two will feature at eight of the grand prix weekends, instead of a current 12, and Formula Three seven.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 00:16 IST
Motor racing-Formula One's support series revise schedules to cut costs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula Two and Formula Three, support series for Formula One, will no longer feature on the same weekends next season as part of a cost-cutting move after a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday. The two series will expand to three races per weekend, rather than two at present, but with a presence at fewer events.

Formula Two will feature at eight of the Grand Prix weekends, instead of a current 12, and Formula Three seven. Formula One has yet to publish a 2021 calendar but could stretch to a record 23 rounds. Formula Two said no new car would be introduced for the next three-year cycle from 2021 and the costs of freight and engine leasing will be significantly lower.

Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times Formula One champion Michael, is leading this year's F2 championship and is expected to move up to F1 with the U.S.-owned Haas team. Australian Oscar Piastri has already won the F3 title.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra still critical but stable

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, under treatment at a private hospital here since October 6, continued to be critical but stable on Friday, one of the doctors attending on him said. Chatterjee continued to be on ventilation and was yet ...

All Kamtapur Students Union organises march demanding separate state

The All Kamtapur Students Union AKSU on Friday took out a march in Jalpaiguri district demanding a separate Kamtapur state and inclusion of Kampapuri language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The AKSU is the student wing of the Kamt...

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against being held without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group said.Israels Shin Bet intern...

Shah slams TMC over appeasement politics, seeks white paper on political killings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the TMC government on Friday over alleged minority appeasement and deteriorating law and order, demanded a white paper on political killings and urged voters to give the BJP a chance to run West Beng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020