Rugby-Argentina win last Tri-Nations warmup 57-24

Argentina will head into their first test since the Rugby World Cup with positive momentum after beating an Australian selection 57-24 in Sydney on Saturday. In a game of three 30-minute periods, Mario Ledesma's Pumas piled on the tries at a closed Leichhardt Oval against a team of fringe Wallabies and a selection of players from Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs and other clubs.

Argentina play their first match of the Tri-Nations in a week against New Zealand in Sydney, having prepared for a month in Sydney and completed a two-week quarantine under COVID-19 rules. Argentina won their first Tri-Nations warmup 19-15 against another Australian selection last week.

Australia and New Zealand opened their Tri-Nations campaigns last week, with the All Blacks thrashing the Wallabies 43-5 in Sydney. The trans-Tasman Sea rivals play their second match of the tournament in Brisbane later on Saturday.

