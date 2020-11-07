Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Argentina win last Tri-Nations warmup 57-24

Argentina won their first Tri-Nations warmup 19-15 against another Australian selection last week. Australia and New Zealand opened their Tri-Nations campaigns last week, with the All Blacks thrashing the Wallabies 43-5 in Sydney.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 13:26 IST
Rugby-Argentina win last Tri-Nations warmup 57-24

Argentina will head into their first test since the Rugby World Cup with positive momentum after beating an Australian selection 57-24 in Sydney on Saturday. In a game of three 30-minute periods, Mario Ledesma's Pumas piled on the tries at a closed Leichhardt Oval against a team of fringe Wallabies and a selection of players from Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs and other clubs.

Argentina play their first match of the Tri-Nations in a week against New Zealand in Sydney, having prepared for a month in Sydney and completed a two-week quarantine under COVID-19 rules. Argentina won their first Tri-Nations warmup 19-15 against another Australian selection last week.

Australia and New Zealand opened their Tri-Nations campaigns last week, with the All Blacks thrashing the Wallabies 43-5 in Sydney. The trans-Tasman Sea rivals play their second match of the tournament in Brisbane later on Saturday.

Also Read: Australian Rules-Martin shines as Tigers maul Cats to claim back-to-back AFL titles

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of hi...

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020