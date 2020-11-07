Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB offers Younis Khan full-time role as head of High Performance Centre in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former Test captain, Younis Khan the chance to head their High Performance Centre in Karachi besides working as batting consultant with the national team.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:42 IST
PCB offers Younis Khan full-time role as head of High Performance Centre in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former Test captain, Younis Khan the chance to head their High Performance Centre in Karachi besides working as batting consultant with the national team. According to a reliable source in the board, Younis has been offered a full-time job as head of the HPC in Karachi at the National Stadium in addition to his role as batting consultant.

Younis accompanied the Pakistan squad to England but took time out as batting consultant in the home series against Zimbabwe. The former top batsman is slated to accompany the Pakistan squad again to New Zealand for the full tour.

Last year, the PCB had also held negotiations with Younis to work as head coach with the Pakistan junior and A teams or as batting coach at the High Performance Centre in Lahore but the talks failed over apparent issues of authority and pay package. The board eventually appointed former Test batsman, Ejaz Ahmed as head coach of the junior and A teams.

Younis is said to have undergone a dramatic change to his personality and temperament while with the Pakistan team in England and head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq is said to have conveyed only good words about him to the PCB. Younis himself has admitted that after making some mistakes in the past due to his temperament he has changed and mellowed down in life as he wants to contribute to Pakistan cricket by passing on his experience to the youngsters.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal s brother shot dead near polling booth in Purnia

The younger brother of jailed criminal Bittu Singh, wanted in more than a dozen murder and extortion cases, was shot dead on Saturday near a polling booth in the district when he was going to cast the ballot, police said. The 30-year-old Be...

J-K: Political parties under Gupkar alliance to unitedly fight upcoming DDC elections

Seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who are part of the Gupkar alliance, on Saturday announced they would unitedly fight the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in the Union Territory. The parties, inclu...

Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were...

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020