Captain Babar Azam leads Pakistan to big win over Zimbabwe

Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half century in Twenty20s as Pakistan eased to 157-4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Mohammad Hafeez scored 36 off 32 balls and together with Azam shared an 80-run stand as fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani finished with 2-26. The second match will be played Sunday before Zimbabwe, which lost the ODI series 2-1, wraps up its limited-overs tour to Pakistan on Tuesday.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:03 IST
Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half-century in Twenty20s as Pakistan eased to 157-4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Image Credit: Twitter(ICCMediaComms)

Captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half-century and spurred Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 international on Saturday. Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half-century in Twenty20s as Pakistan eased to 157-4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 36 off 32 balls and together with Azam shared an 80-run stand as fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani finished with 2-26. Earlier, 20-year-old Wesley Madhevere hit nine fours and a six to score an unbeaten 70 but Pakistan's pace still restricted Zimbabwe at 156-6.

Elton Chigumbura, who will retire after the series ends on Tuesday, made a quickfire 21 off 13 balls, but Zimbabwe's top order struggled to accelerate against fast bowlers Haris Rauf (2-25), Wahab Riaz (2-37) and Mohammad Hasnain (1-25). The second match will be played Sunday before Zimbabwe, which lost the ODI series 2-1, wraps up its limited-overs tour to Pakistan on Tuesday.

