Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have got to play fearless cricket against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Stoinis

"They're a strong team, and have got some really good batters, some in-form players, some dangerous bowlers as well, so it's going to be a good game." The Australian picked leg-spinner Rashid Khan, skipper David Warner and the seasoned Kane Williamson as the key players in the opposition ranks. "I think Rashid Khan is obviously a great bowler – everyone knows that.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:33 IST
We have got to play fearless cricket against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Stoinis
"I think we're going well. We've got to play some fearless cricket, and it's a great opportunity for us. In these long tournaments, there's a good chance most teams are going to go through those ebbs and flows," said Stoinis. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Saturday said playing "fearless cricket" could see them emerge victorious against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier and continue their march towards a maiden IPL title. Even though his team's form has dipped lately, Stoinis reckoned that fearless cricket will benefit them against SRH here on Sunday.

"I think we're going well. We've got to play some fearless cricket, and it's a great opportunity for us. In these long tournaments, there's a good chance most teams are going to go through those ebbs and flows," said Stoinis. "...But if you gave me this opportunity at the start of the season -- that we'd finish second, and we've got one game to win to get into the final -- I think everyone here would take that." Having suffered a 57-run loss against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back and make the most of their second opportunity to qualify for the final.

Even though the Delhi Capitals go into the match having lost both their league encounters against SRH, Stoinis is confident of a positive result. "They're a dangerous team, but I think if we play some good cricket then we're good enough to win," the 31-year-old said. Asked to sum up the SRH challenge, he said, "They have been in good form this season. They've finished the season really well, raced into the playoffs, and they won last night obviously. "They're a strong team, and have got some really good batters, some in-form players, some dangerous bowlers as well, so it's going to be a good game." The Australian picked leg-spinner Rashid Khan, skipper David Warner and the seasoned Kane Williamson as the key players in the opposition ranks.

"I think Rashid Khan is obviously a great bowler – everyone knows that. He's going to be dangerous and important for them. You've got David Warner and then Kane Williamson, who has been really organised and has steadied the ship for them a few times." Stoinis acknowledged that the conditions in the UAE kept changing, but believed his team has the ability to adapt. "Yeah, it's been a little bit hard to tell -- I mean some nights there's been dew, some nights there's been a lot less – which has affected whether it's a lot easier to chase or bat first. "But I guess the main thing is that we adopt when we get there, and I assume the (Abu Dhabi) wicket is going to be a lot central so both boundaries will be equally big. "So it will be about being smart -- certainly as a bowling unit and as individual batters. But we'll be able to adapt to whatever is out there," he said.

With 314 runs and nine wickets to his name, Stoinis is having one of his best IPL seasons, but the all-rounder said the team's victories mean more than his individual performance. "It's always nice to make runs, but it's always better for the team when you win. So hopefully I'll be doing everything that I can and prepare as well as I can tonight and tomorrow morning, but at the end of the day just hope we get that win." Quizzed as to what motivates his team, Stoinis replied, "The thought of some silverware and a trophy for the Delhi Capitals' franchise is all the motivation we need. "This is what every professional cricketer plays for -- to win big competitions like the IPL. So motivation is always there," he signed off.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission probe:Kerala Assembly issues notice to ED

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on the action taken by it in the Life Mission project of the Left government. The committee decided to seek an...

Exit polls project edge for RJD-led alliance over NDA in Bihar

Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the Mahagathbandhan which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministe...

Govt's online OPD initiative achieves 7 lakh consultations: Health ministry

The Union Health ministry said its telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani crossed&#160;seven lakh consultations on Saturday with the last one lakh online consultations taking place in 11 days.&#160; This novel digital modality to deliver OPD ...

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy Arena, where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020