Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Daly back, Watson out of England squad for Autumn Nations Cup

England's first-choice fullback Elliot Daly has rejoined the squad for the Autumn Nations Cup after recovering from injury but winger Anthony Watson will miss at least next weekend's opener against Georgia, coach Eddie Jones said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:41 IST
Rugby-Daly back, Watson out of England squad for Autumn Nations Cup
Daly missed last week's Six Nations deciding victory over Italy due to a leg problem, with George Furbank stepping in. Image Credit: pixabay

England's first-choice fullback Elliot Daly has rejoined the squad for the Autumn Nations Cup after recovering from injury but winger Anthony Watson will miss at least next weekend's opener against Georgia, coach Eddie Jones said on Saturday. Daly missed last week's Six Nations deciding victory over Italy due to a leg problem, with George Furbank stepping in.

Prop Joe Marler also returns, while flyhalf George Ford will continue his rehabilitation with the squad but is unlikely to feature next week. Countering that news is the absence of Watson, who suffered an ankle injury in Rome. With back-up scrum-half Willi Heinz also injured, Alex Mitchell has been added to the 36-man squad but hooker Jack Singleton is another injury absence.

Billy Vunipola is set to join up with his teammates on Sunday, after the birth of his son earlier this week. England has played Georgia only twice - comfortable wins in the 2003 and 2011 World Cups - but they did have a feisty training session with them in February last year when some scrum sessions exploded into fisticuffs.

"They had a hit out against Scotland (a 48-7 defeat) a couple of weeks ago and we anticipate they will be a bit more prepared for our game," coach Eddie Jones told a virtual news conference on Saturday. England trained in London earlier in the day but Jones said he would start thinking about Georgia only on Monday.

"It's obviously a big opportunity for them to prove their case to be (part) of the European showpiece in terms of the Six Nations," he said. After Georgia, England host Ireland a week later. They will then play Wales in Llanelli before a final game at Twickenham on Dec. 6 when they face the corresponding finisher from the other Nations Cup group - either France, Scotland, Fiji or Italy.

That run of matches would point to next week being the ideal opportunity for Jones to give game time to some of the uncapped and inexperienced men in the squad -- such as Premiership player of the year Jack Willis -- but the Australian stuck to his usual line about picking the "best team to win the match". "Everyone has to earn their spot," said Jones. "We're not giving out caps willy-nilly, that's not the way we do it. We are picking players for test rugby."

The upcoming games replace originally planned fixtures with New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Tonga which fell foul of the COVID-19 pandemic. England squad: Backs - Joe Cokanasiga; Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell; George Furbank; Jonathan Joseph; Ollie Lawrence; Max Malins; Joe Marchant; Jonny May; Alex Mitchell; Dan Robson; Henry Slade; Ollie Thorley; Jacob Umaga; Ben Youngs.

Forwards - Tom Curry; Tom Dunn; Ben Earl; Charlie Ewels; Ellis Genge; Jamie George; Jonny Hill; Ted Hill; Maro Itoje; Joe Launchbury; Lewis Ludlam; Joe Marler; Beno Obano; David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler; Will Stuart; Sam Underhill; Billy Vunipola; Mako Vunipola; Harry Williams; Jack Willis.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership and embraced Bidens promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided ...

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020