Cycling-Slovenian Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana for second successive year

The Jumbo Visma man held on to the red jersey on Saturday despite a late attack by Richard Carapaz and took a 24-second advantage into the 139km flat finale. Tradition dictates that the general classification is not contested on the roll-in to the capital, so Roglic was able to enjoy a stress-free afternoon in the saddle alongside his team mates.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:37 IST
Cycling-Slovenian Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana for second successive year

Slovenian Primoz Roglic wrapped up overall victory at the Vuelta a Espana for the second successive year as he safely reached Madrid after a largely processional Stage 18 on Sunday. The Jumbo Visma man held on to the red jersey on Saturday despite a late attack by Richard Carapaz and took a 24-second advantage into the 139km flat finale.

Tradition dictates that the general classification is not contested on the roll-in to the capital, so Roglic was able to enjoy a stress-free afternoon in the saddle alongside his team mates. Ecuador's Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and Britain's Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) made the podium of a Grand Tour for the first time in his career.

