Sydney Sixers announce return of Mitchell Starc for upcoming BBL

Sydney Sixers on Monday announced the return of pacer Mitchell Starc to their club for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). Starc's availability will be determined on Australian selection in the Test squad for the series against India, with those Sixers players selected for the entire series likely to be available for the last three games of the regular season, and the finals series.

The pacer widely considered one of the world's best bowlers in all formats, was part of the inaugural Sixers squad that won the first-ever BBL trophy in the 2011-12 season and played 10 matches for the club between 2011-2015. He was also a vital cog in the Sixers' pace attack in the victorious 2012 Champions League winning squad.

"It's great to be back in magenta after five seasons away from the Big Bash. I started at the Sixers at BBL01 and it's nice to continue that journey at a club I've still been around with my wife Alyssa involved with the Sixers," Starc said in an official release. Starc added that watching Australian teammates Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood help the Sixers lift last year's BBL trophy had lit a fire in his belly.

"I've been watching from afar, the Big Bash, so it's nice to be back involved this year and seeing the guys run around it's a great product. It's a great time of the year for cricket in Australia and the Big Bash just shows that level of cricket and I guess that excitement that everyone wants to watch," said Starc. "I was watching Steve and Josh get back involved last year, and still being around and involved with the club I saw a little bit of an opportunity to jump back in. I'm just really looking forward to being back with some of my really close mates that play for NSW and the Sixers. There are some great people at the Sixers behind the scenes too," he added.

Across 10 BBL matches for the Sixers, Starc has taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.92 and a strike rate of 11.3, with best figures of 3/17. At the 2012 Champions League Starc was named player of the tournament after netting a 14 wicket haul across the six games the Sixers played on route to taking the title.

He has also taken 45 wickets in 34 T20 internationals. The Sixers' BBL squad now consists of 18 players: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince. (ANI)