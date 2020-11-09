Arteta confirms Partey injury with midfielder set for scan

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey will undergo a scan on a suspected thigh injury suffered during Sunday's defeat against Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium. Ghana international lasted just 45 minutes before being forced off during the break and replaced by Dani Ceballos. The Gunners faced a 3-0 defeat thanks to two goals from Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Buyako Saka.

When asked about the severity of Partey's injury after the game, Arteta said: "We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let's wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is. I don't know [if he will go away with Ghana now]. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him." Arteta's side is at 11th spot with 12 points in eight games. Arsenal will now take on Leeds United at Elland Road on November 22. (ANI)