IPL 13: Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future, says Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:10 IST
SRH batsman Abdul Samad (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Abdul Samad can be a special player in the future. Samad, who had become the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL last month, smashed a brilliant 33 off 16 balls against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

However, the 19-year-old cricketer was unable to take his side over the line as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of IPL. Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj were impressed with Samad's gutsy knock.

"Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game," Irfan tweeted. Yuvraj too was in awe of Samad's batting and said he can be a special player in the future as he showed a lot of promise against Delhi Capitals.

"#samad showed a lot of promise I feel can be a special player in the future," Yuvraj tweeted. With this loss, SRH bowed out of the tournament while Delhi Capitals progressed to the finals. This is the first time that Delhi has progressed to the finals of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday. (ANI)

