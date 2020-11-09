Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas win toss, elect to bowl first against Trailblazers in Final

Supernovas won the toss and elected to bowl first against Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge final here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The two teams played out a last-ball thriller on Saturday and it was the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas who came out on top by two runs to make it to the final, edging out Velocity on the back of a better NRR, to set up the final showdown against Trailblazers.

While Trailblazers lost their last game against Supernovas, there were a couple of positives for them from that game, including the impressive batting display from Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol. When it seemed that the match had tilted in Supernovas' favour, with Trailblazers needing 56 off the last five overs, the Sharma-Deol pair almost took their side home with an aggressive 52-run stand.

Both sides made one change in the playing XI. For Supernovas, Pooja Vastrakar comes in while for Trailblazers Nuzhat Parween has been included in the squad for the final. Trailblazers playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

Supernovas playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka. (ANI)