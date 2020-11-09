Left Menu
Maradona is much better, his recovery is incredible: Luque

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona's "recovery is incredible" and he is improving every day, said his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:58 IST
Former footballer Diego Maradona. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona's "recovery is incredible" and he is improving every day, said his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque. Last week, Maradona had undergone successful surgery after a blood clot was discovered on his brain.

"Diego is better, much better. Every day he is improving. His recovery is incredible. He's very lucid," Goal.com quoted Luque as saying. The Argentine legend, who turned 60 on October 30, is currently the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Maradona, considered one of the best players of all time, won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 1986. (ANI)

