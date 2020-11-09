Left Menu
DC earned the right to be in final, now it's time to lift trophy, says Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that his side has earned the right to be in the final of the Indian Premier League and now it is time for them to earn the right to lift the trophy.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:47 IST
Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

"All we have done so far has given ourselves the right to play in the final. Now we got to earn the right to win the final," Ponting told DCTV. Delhi Capitals had got off to a brilliant start in this season as the team won five of their initial six games. However, later in the tournament, they suffered some defeats and had to fight really hard to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Ponting said winning the title is their ultimate goal. "We got off to a great start but things got a little shaky towards the back end but boys managed to play two good games out of their last three. Hopefully, we can play our best game in the final," he said.

"Looking back, we had a good season but we still have not won anything yet, that is what we are really here for. And we are here to win the IPL," Ponting added. Backing his team's ability, Ponting also said: "We have got enough firepower. If there is a team that they (Mumbai) would not want to play, it would be us."

However, Mumbai Indians will be brimming with confidence as the franchise won all the three games they played against Delhi Capitals in this season. Ponting further stated: "Once we sit down today, we will try to address some of the areas that we have not played well against them in the past. Another thing with Mumbai is that they have played a pretty fearless brand of cricket, certainly with the way they batted. We know they rely on Trent Boult with the new ball to take early wickets. If we can get that part right and if they have a few little things go against them and we execute and put them under pressure, I am sure the result can change." (ANI)

