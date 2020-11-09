Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers spinners choke Supernovas to help claim maiden title

Salma Khatun picked three while Deepti Sharma took two wickets as Trailblazers clinched their first Women's T20 Challenge title after defeating Supernovas by 16 runs here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:22 IST
Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers spinners choke Supernovas to help claim maiden title
Salma Khatun of Trailblazers celebrates after takes a wicket of the Anuja Patil (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Salma Khatun picked three while Deepti Sharma took two wickets as Trailblazers clinched their first Women's T20 Challenge title after defeating Supernovas by 16 runs here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas needed 28 runs in the last two overs and Salma wreaked havoc dismissing skipper Harmanpreet and Anuja Patil. In the end, the Supernovas fell 17 runs short of the target in the final.

Chasing 119 runs, Supernovas got off to a bad start as they lost star batter Chamari Athapaththu in the very second over. Taniya Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a 20-run stand before Deepti Sharma dismissed the former in the seventh over.

Deepti in her next over dismissed Jemimah as Supernovas got reduced to 37/3 with an asking rate at above seven. Shashikala Siriwardene then joined skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle as Supernovas scored 48 runs at the halfway mark. The duo rebuilt the Supernovas' innings and stitched a 37-run stand before Salma Khatun dismissed her in the 15th over with 45 runs more required off 32 balls.

In the end, Supernovas required 28 from the last two overs but wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and the side fell 17 runs short of the target. Earlier after put in to bat, Trailblazers got off to a flying start with opening batter Deandra Dottin and Smriti Mandhana stitching a 71-run stand for the first wicket.

Poonam Yadav ended Dottin's stint at the crease in the 12th over. Meanwhile, Mandhana completed her half-century as Trailblazers looked for a mammoth total in the final. Mandhana bludgeoned the Supernovas' bowling attack as she whacked five fours and three glorious sixes before Shashikala Siriwardene dismissed Trailblazers' skipper in the 15th over.

Mandhana's wicket triggered a middle-order collapse as the Trailblazers lost six wickets in the last five overs. Mandhana fought a lone battle as the Trailblazers were only able to make 118 runs after Radha Yadav wreaked havoc clinching five wickets in the final. Radha's five-wicket haul came as a sigh of relief as Supernovas were able to pull Trailblazers back after Mandhana had bludgeoned the bowling attack.

Brief score: Trailblazers 118/8 [Smriti Mandhana 68(49), Deandra Dottin 20(32), Radha Yadav 5-16, S Siriwardene 1-22] beat Supernovas 102/7 [Harmanpreet Kaur 30(36), Shashikala Siriwardene 19(18), Deepti Sharma 2-9, Salma Khatun 3-18] (ANI)

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on individuals, entities

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Washington continued to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Assads gover...

Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released

Gold and sliver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine have been released ahead of Diwali for devotees worldwide, an official spokesman said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the coins for millions of devotees worl...

is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated." Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by "an otherwise reliable friend". "Dear @KolkataPolice, I have never knowingly indulged in spreading fake news. I deleted it the moment a friend called & alerted me. This video was sent to me by an otherwise reliable friend. My sincere apologies for having forwarded it, mistaking procession in Dacca for Kolkatta," she tweeted.

is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated. Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by an otherwise relia...

Italy extends tougher COVID-19 curbs to Tuscany, four other regions

Italy ramped up coronavirus restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions, effective on Wednesday, to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, a health ministry source said on Monday. Last week, the government imposed nationwide curbs incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020