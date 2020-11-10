Left Menu
Development News Edition

We didn't know when we would play next, wanted to give our all: Mandhana

Because of the COVID-19 situation we don't know when we'll come out next, so we wanted to give it our all," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation after her team defended a modest 118. "140 was quite achievable and this is what I need to work on in finishing innings.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:19 IST
We didn't know when we would play next, wanted to give our all: Mandhana

Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana said not knowing when they would get to play next gave them extra motivation to "give their all" in the Women's T20 Challenge final against Supernovas here on Monday. The Indian players returned to action after a six-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the world still going through the health crisis, their playing future remains uncertain. "I just told the girls that these are the last 20 overs of the tournament. Because of the COVID-19 situation we don't know when we'll come out next, so we wanted to give it our all," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation after her team defended a modest 118.

"140 was quite achievable and this is what I need to work on in finishing innings. 135 would have been ideal but nevertheless 118 was good on this wicket. It was a hard wicket to bat on and we had quality spinners." Mandhana, who was also named player of the match for her 49-ball 68, said she had wanted to carry on but could not. Asked about life during coronavirus-forced lockdown, she said, "The first one two months of the lockdown was good to spend time with the family. The players in the last three-four months got time to go out and start hitting some balls. "It was a good time for all of us to go back and work on ourselves which we don't get usually." Losing captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the lack of partnership in her side's run chase.

"It wasn't that tough a total to chase but we just didn't get partnerships. We needed two good partnerships, but we didn't," she said. "We couldn't do it this time but it is part of the game and we'll take it as a learning." Harmanpreet, who top-scored for her side with 30 off 36 balls, batted with discomfort towards the end of her knock and she was seen limping while running between the wicket.

"The injury isn't that bad. It was really tough for me; while fielding only I got hurt but you have got to be there for the team. I tried my best but couldn't win it for the team," said the India T20 skipper. She said sitting at home during the lockdown was really difficult.

"But we have to respect the things that are going on and be safe. Yes definitely, women's cricket is back." Player of the series for taking eight wickets, including a five-for on Monday, Supernovas' Radha Yadav said the plan was to bowl the normal stock ball as the track was spinning. "It feels great to pick a fifer, but isn't nice to not be on the winning side. I worked very hard on my bowling in the lockdown, and I think it shows. I was playing consistently even in the lockdown and I was in touch, so it didn't feel like I was coming back after a long time," said Yadav.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France's COVID-19 hospitalisations closing in on April record

Frances new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, as they always tend to do at the beginning of the week, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again.And while the countrys health dir...

U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on individuals, entities

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Washington continued to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Assads gover...

Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released

Gold and sliver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine have been released ahead of Diwali for devotees worldwide, an official spokesman said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the coins for millions of devotees worl...

is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated." Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by "an otherwise reliable friend". "Dear @KolkataPolice, I have never knowingly indulged in spreading fake news. I deleted it the moment a friend called & alerted me. This video was sent to me by an otherwise reliable friend. My sincere apologies for having forwarded it, mistaking procession in Dacca for Kolkatta," she tweeted.

is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated. Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by an otherwise relia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020