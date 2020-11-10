Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masters honors Lee Elder with scholarship and a tee shot

In a year marked by racial injustice, Augusta National announced it would honor Lee Elder with two scholarships in his name at Paine College and an honorary tee shot next year for the first Black player in the Masters.

PTI | Augusta | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:33 IST
Masters honors Lee Elder with scholarship and a tee shot

In a year marked by racial injustice, Augusta National announced it would honor Lee Elder with two scholarships in his name at Paine College and an honorary tee shot next year for the first Black player in the Masters. “It's mind-boggling every time I think about it,” said Elder, who made his barrier-breaking debut in 1975.

It was about time, according to Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, who said racial injustice and equality have been at the forefront of the nation this year. “Our question was not so much what we can say but what we can do,” Ridley said.

The Masters for some two decades has provided scholarship money for Paine College, a private, historically Black college in Augusta. The Lee Elder Scholarship will be endowed for one man and one woman on the golf team. The fact Paine doesn't have a women's golf program was not a problem. Ridley said Augusta National would pay to start one. Elder already was looking ahead to next April when he returns to the first tee, this time with a shot that doesn't count toward a score but is more meaningful to him than when he first played the tournament.

“That is one thing that's going to be significant to me, because 1975 was just an ordinary shot playing a golf tournament, even though it was the Masters,” Elder said. “It's not as significant as this shot will be come April 8, 2021. Because my heart and soul will be into this shot." The criteria have changed over the years at the Masters, and when the club began issuing invitations to PGA Tour winners, Elder qualified by winning the 1974 Pensacola Open. That made him eligible for the 1975 Masters. He missed the cut, though Ridley said the moment was historic because of the message it sent that “I belong.” Next April, he will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the honorary starters. Ridley referred to it as a “special moment in time,” suggesting it will be a one-time appearance as honorary starter. Elder ended his career with four PGA Tour victories. He played five more times in the Masters, with his best finish a tie for 17th in 1979.

"To know that I would be hitting a shot off the first tee alongside the great Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, you have to think about where you're at and what you've accomplished and why you're there,” Elder said. "A young man from the ghetto of Dallas, Texas, man, you've achieved world fame. The whole world will be watching and looking. “For the chairman to present me with that opportunity is something I'll never forget. Never forget.” The connection to Paine College goes beyond it being an HBCU.

Elder arrived in Augusta more than 45 years ago to much fanfare as the first Black competitor in a tournament that for four decades only included Blacks as caddies or in catering. Finding a place to eat dinner was difficult — Elder said that was more because he had some 15 people with him than “being segregated against.” Julius Scott, in his first year as president of Paine College, handled the catering for Elder all week.

From that week, Elder began a relationship with the college. “Look at old yearbooks and you'll see pictures of him with the golf team,” said Cheryl Evans Jones, the president of Paine College. “He's made a a lot of contributions to the sport.” Ridley said he did not know how much it would cost to start a women's golf program and that was irrelevant. He said Augusta National would pay for everything.

“The times I have visited, a lot of the ladies came out to watch the men play,” Elder said. “I heard quite a number of times, 'Gee, I wish we had a team so we could play.' By Augusta National making that decision, it's now going to give them a chance to fulfill that dream of being able to come to college, get a four-year scholarship plus compete on the golf team.”.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress very encouraging and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of Chinas Sinovac vaccine due to a severe adverse e...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends....

WRAPUP 4-Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of irregularities in last weeks election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. Barr s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020