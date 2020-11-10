Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rapinoe criticises Man Utd over delayed investment in women's team

World Cup-winning U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe has denounced the lack of investment in women's soccer around the world, saying it is "disgraceful" that a club like Manchester United had taken so long to revive their team. And we're only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women's team?

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:49 IST
Soccer-Rapinoe criticises Man Utd over delayed investment in women's team

World Cup-winning U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe has denounced the lack of investment in women's soccer around the world, saying it is "disgraceful" that a club like Manchester United had taken so long to revive their team. United faced criticism for not forming a team after their women's side was scrapped in 2005 and were granted a licence to play in the second tier Championship in 2018.

The team immediately earned promotion to the Women's Super League (WSL) and finished fourth in their maiden campaign in the top flight. They lead the table after six games this season following Sunday's 1-0 win over Arsenal. "Women's football in England is the same as in America. It's so far behind because of what we've had to overcome in the lack of investment," Rapinoe told the BBC.

"It's 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we're only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women's team? Frankly, it's disgraceful." Several U.S. women's international players have joined the WSL this season with Tobin Heath and Christen Press signing for United, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis moving to Manchester City and Alex Morgan sealing a loan switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rapinoe, who claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2019 after a career-defining year in which she won her second World Cup title, opted out of National Women's Soccer League competitions this year. "I've had a few teammates go abroad and play, while I'm training and trying to keep fit in the hopes that eventually we'll be out of this hellscape," Rapinoe said.

"I want to keep playing. I'm definitely not anywhere near retirement - I absolutely want to play at the Olympics."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

MyMoneyMantra's Phy-Gital End-to-End Fulfillment Model Recommended for FinTech Efficiency and Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Nov. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- MyMoneyMantra.com, Indias largest financial services marketplace has been featured in a white paper by Georgetown University as a case study to highlight best practices for Global FinTech Industry. The...

Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI

The Congress-led government in Punjab has revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing cases in the state, joining several other non-BJP ruled states that have carried out similar moves. West Bengal, Rajast...

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is not rebuffing international calls for calm, his offices spokeswoman said on Tuesday, amid an escalating conflict in the Tigray region that many fear is sliding toward civil war.There is no rebuffing of...

Uolo raises Rs 20 cr from Omidyar, Blume Ventures

School communication platform Uolo on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 crore fund raise in a round led by impact investor Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures. The money raised will be used for expansion activities on both the technology and o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020