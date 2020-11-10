Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England call up teenage midfielder Bellingham

It is the 17-year-old's first call up to the senior squad. He had at first been included in the England Under-21 squad but will now join Gareth Southgate's squad for Thursday's friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:26 IST
Soccer-England call up teenage midfielder Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold were forced to withdraw due to injury, the Football Association said on Tuesday. It is the 17-year-old's first call up to the senior squad.

He had at first been included in the England Under-21 squad but will now join Gareth Southgate's squad for Thursday's friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland. Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse has withdrawn with a tight hamstring, while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out after getting injured in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The FA confirmed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will report for international duty on Thursday to allow further assessment on an injury he sustained while playing against Everton on Saturday. "The majority of the squad arrived at St. George's Park on Monday, with seven more players – Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling – due to report on Tuesday," the FA said in a statement.

After facing Ireland at Wembley on Thursday, England will play Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three day later.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Wales scraps next year's school exams because of COVID - BBC

Wales has cancelled all school exams next summer, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, with all grades instead based on classroom assessments.The COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was impossible to gua...

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the countrys highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day...

Western Union offers New Digital Customers e-vouchers in celebration of Diwali

Customers sending money abroad for the first time via WesternUnion.com will receive a Flipkart e-voucher worth INR 1,000 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India To celebrate Diwali, Western Union is rewarding first-time customers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020