Jude Bellingham gets first call-up to England senior squad

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time, the Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday. "Jude Bellingham has been added to the England men's senior squad following the withdrawals of James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was originally included in the under-21 squad but will now link up with the seniors for the first time," FA said in a statement.

FA further stated that Marcus Rashford is scheduled to report for duty on Thursday to "allow for further assessment on an injury sustained playing for Manchester United last Saturday". "The majority of the squad arrived at St. George's Park on Monday, with seven more players - Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling - due to report on Tuesday," the statement read.

England will face the Republic of Ireland on November 13 at Wembley Stadium in a friendly match before their UEFA Nations League clashes with Belgium and Iceland on November 16 and 19 respectively. (ANI)