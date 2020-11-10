Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Sharma becomes second player to play 200 games in IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the second player to play 200 games in the Indian Premier League.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:59 IST
Rohit Sharma becomes second player to play 200 games in IPL
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the second player to play 200 games in the Indian Premier League. Rohit achieved the feat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

In his IPL journey so far, Rohit has played for two franchise -- Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Having made his debut in 2008, Rohit has smashed 38 half-centuries and one hundred. Meanwhile, this is also Rohit's 155th game for Mumbai Indians. The skipper had clocked his 150th appearance for the franchise during the side's game against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 11.

Kieron Pollard too has played 150 matches for Mumbai Indians. This game is Pollard's 164th appearance in the IPL. Last month, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first player to play 200 games in IPL.

Dhoni-led CSK to three title wins in 2010, 2011, and 2018 and is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the IPL. In his IPL journey so far, Dhoni has only donned two jerseys -- Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant (when the Chennai-based franchise was suspended for two years).

In 204 games, the former India captain has scored 4,632 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with the highest score of 84 not out. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Germany seeks 'new deal' with US under Biden

Germanys foreign minister says the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president is an opportunity for a new deal in trans-Atlantic relations that would revive the close cooperation between America and Europe, but also see Europeans shou...

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 goes up by 178; three more die

As many as 178 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarats Ahmedabad district that took the tally of infections in the region to 44,284 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. The district reported three out ...

Iran frees 157 detained during protests as more U.S. sanctions loom

Iran has freed 157 people arrested during anti-government demonstrations, the countrys judiciary said on Tuesday, as the United States appeared poised to impose sanctions on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown on the protesters.Three s...

Cong MLAs' move to pull down Nath govt vindicated: Chouhan

After securing the numbers in assembly bypolls for a stable government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the outcome proves voters supported the decision taken by Congress MLAs to pull down the previous Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020