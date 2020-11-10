Rohit Sharma becomes second player to play 200 games in IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the second player to play 200 games in the Indian Premier League. Rohit achieved the feat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

In his IPL journey so far, Rohit has played for two franchise -- Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Having made his debut in 2008, Rohit has smashed 38 half-centuries and one hundred. Meanwhile, this is also Rohit's 155th game for Mumbai Indians. The skipper had clocked his 150th appearance for the franchise during the side's game against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 11.

Kieron Pollard too has played 150 matches for Mumbai Indians. This game is Pollard's 164th appearance in the IPL. Last month, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first player to play 200 games in IPL.

Dhoni-led CSK to three title wins in 2010, 2011, and 2018 and is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the IPL. In his IPL journey so far, Dhoni has only donned two jerseys -- Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant (when the Chennai-based franchise was suspended for two years).

In 204 games, the former India captain has scored 4,632 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with the highest score of 84 not out. (ANI)