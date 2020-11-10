Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babar Azam replaces Azhar Ali as Test captain, becomes skipper in all formats

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday sacked Azhar Ali as captain of the Test team, replacing the experienced player with white-ball skipper Babar Azam ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:53 IST
Babar Azam replaces Azhar Ali as Test captain, becomes skipper in all formats

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday sacked Azhar Ali as captain of the Test team, replacing the experienced player with white-ball skipper Babar Azam ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand. PCB confirmed the development in a statement. Babar, 26, is now Pakistan captain across all three formats and his first assignment will be the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from December 26-30 and January 3-7.

Azhar has been replaced despite PCB in May backing him as Test captain for the entire 2020-21 international season. Azhar, 35 and Pakistan’s most experienced Test player in the current side with 81 appearances, has always been seen as the fall-guy in Pakistan cricket and he was informed about the PCB's decision after meeting with chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday in Lahore.

Azhar also led Pakistan in ODIs from 2015-2017 before deciding to step down due to poor results. His removal came after he was appointed as Test captain last year and Babar captain in white ball formats in October following the decision by the board to sack wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed from all formats.

Azhar led Pakistan in eight Tests since last year but losing the series in England this summer led to his sacking although he scored a captain’s century in the final Test. "I want to thank Azhar Ali for stepping up last year by captaining the side in what was a historic first home Test series in over a decade. "I believe Azhar still has a lot of cricket left in him and Pakistan cricket can continue to make the best use of his experience and knowledge as a specialist top-order batsman moving forward," said Mani in a statement.

Talking about Babar, he said: "Babar Azam was identified at a very young age as a future leader and as part of his progression and development, he was appointed white-ball captain last year. "With his consistent performance and leadership skills, he has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the additional responsibilities of a captain." Babar said he felt honoured to have been appointed Test captain. "I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment.

"I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the thing that gives me additional confidence that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff." PCB is sending a 55-member cricket contingent to New Zealand later this month. The squad will be announced later this week..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check peoples oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compu...

Swiss plan for centres to deliver deep-chilled COVID vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine like Pfizer and BioNTechs candidate is likely to need centralized vaccination locations, Swiss health experts said on Tuesday, as it must be stored at temperatures matching an Antarctic winter. U.S.-based Pfizer and Germa...

Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for bindis, fans can't stop gushing

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday treated her fans with a glowing selfie of herself sporting a small black coloured bindi. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which she wears a white coloured chikankari kurta.Sh...

Bata India posts Rs 44.32 cr net loss in Q2

Footwear major Bata India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 as it moved towards recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions. The company had posted a consol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020