Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The players will self isolate for five days and will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before finding out if they are clear to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began, prompting the NFL to enhance its safety protocols and instruct teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST
NFL-Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four more Pittsburgh Steelers players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were also placed on the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Roethlisberger tested negative but was deemed a high-risk close contact of tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive a day earlier, U.S. media reported. The players will self isolate for five days and will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before finding out if they are clear to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began, prompting the NFL to enhance its safety protocols and instruct teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing. The Steelers were fined $350,000 for violating protocols after members of the team's coaching staff failed to wear face coverings at all times during their game at Baltimore earlier this month.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia and IMF staff conclude Seventh Review of EFF arrangement

An International Monetary Fund IMF staff team led by Mercedes Vera Martin conducted virtual discussions from October 5 to November 9, 2020, on the Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility EFF arrangement.At the conclusion of the miss...

Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations

Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory the ghost of an alternative message congratulatin...

Rugby-New Zealand-born wing Lowe to make Ireland debut

New Zealand-born wing James Lowe will make his much anticipated Ireland debut in Fridays Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales as Andy Farrells men look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the Six Nations.Former Maori All Black Low...

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check peoples oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020