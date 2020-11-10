IPL 13: Iyer claims 2nd spot in list of highest scores by captains in final
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a total of 156 runs on the board.ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:10 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a total of 156 runs on the board. With this knock, the skipper has claimed the second spot in the list of highest runs scored by a captain in the tournament's final. Iyer is only behind David Warner, who scored 69 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. The third position on the list is of MS Dhoni, who smashed an unbeaten 63 against Mumbai Indian in 2013.
Moreover, the 25-year-old has now become the all-time leading run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. The player now has 2200 runs under his belt from 79 matches. "@ShreyasIyer15 is now the all-time leading run-scorer for #DelhiCapitals in the @IPL," the franchise tweeted.
Apart from Iyer, Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock to help Delhi Capitals reach a competitive total. Pant scored 56 runs in the match. Mumbai Indians are currently playing on 45 after completion of four overs. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Indians
- Dhoni
- Indian
- Delhi Capitals
- Rishabh Pant
- Iyer
- Shreyas Iyer
- David Warner
ALSO READ
Indian realty must woo western retirees; quips Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R Rampal
Injury woes on mind as Indian selectors gear up to pick squads for Australia series today
Indian Realty Must Woo Western Retirees; quips Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R. Rampal
Delhi Capitals eye playoff berth in clash against SRH
Hindu festival worsens Indian capital's air pollution woes