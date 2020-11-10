Left Menu
IPL 13: Iyer claims 2nd spot in list of highest scores by captains in final

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a total of 156 runs on the board.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:10 IST
Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a total of 156 runs on the board. With this knock, the skipper has claimed the second spot in the list of highest runs scored by a captain in the tournament's final. Iyer is only behind David Warner, who scored 69 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. The third position on the list is of MS Dhoni, who smashed an unbeaten 63 against Mumbai Indian in 2013.

Moreover, the 25-year-old has now become the all-time leading run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. The player now has 2200 runs under his belt from 79 matches. "@ShreyasIyer15 is now the all-time leading run-scorer for #DelhiCapitals in the @IPL," the franchise tweeted.

Apart from Iyer, Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock to help Delhi Capitals reach a competitive total. Pant scored 56 runs in the match. Mumbai Indians are currently playing on 45 after completion of four overs. (ANI)

