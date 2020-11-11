Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice

"Just imagine the roars that would have created in a normal year," said Rory McIlroy, speaking at a news conference shortly after learning of Rahm's ace. Imagine also if there had been nobody there when Tiger Woods chipped in famously at the same 16th hole and celebrated with a primal scream in the final round en route to victory in 2005.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 03:43 IST
Golf-Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice

Jon Rahm on Tuesday had a hole-in-one at Augusta National for the second day in a row, and this time there was a camera to record the feat for posterity even if there were no fans to celebrate the feat.

There is no record of Rahm's Monday ace at the 225-yard fourth hole, except for a short grainy video of him extracting the ball from the cup. But the TV cameras were running on Tuesday when the Spaniard stepped up to the tee box at the par-three 16th on his 26th birthday, and attempted a trick shot that is part of the Masters practice round tradition.

Eschewing a tee, he hit his ball off the turf and skipped it across the pond, his ball skimming the water three times before bouncing up onto the putting surface. From there it rolled and rolled, taking the contour of the green perfectly and curling up and around to the left and then down into the cup, which was cut in the back left corner of the green.

His ball was on the move for 20 seconds, the excitement only building as it got closer and closer to the hole. In normal times there would have been thousands of spectators milling about the hole but in the absence of fans, banned this year due to novel coronavirus concerns, only a handful of people witnessed the feat and screamed in delight.

Rahm could barely contain his joy, while practice round partner Rickie Fowler almost keeled over in laughter at the improbability of it all. The episode offered a timely reminder of how this year's Masters will be so very different.

Though players have quickly adjusted to playing without fans since returning to competition after a three-month professional golf shutdown, the Masters and its "patrons" as they are known are inextricably linked. "Just imagine the roars that would have created in a normal year," said Rory McIlroy, speaking at a news conference shortly after learning of Rahm's ace.

Imagine also if there had been nobody there when Tiger Woods chipped in famously at the same 16th hole and celebrated with a primal scream in the final round en route to victory in 2005. Or if all had been quiet when Jack Nicklaus almost aced the hole as he charged to victory in 1986.

This year some players are not even bothering with the trick shot practice round routine. "It's definitely for the fans," said Justin Thomas.

"Sunday we were going to skip (our balls) and we had a group of members behind us, and they were on the 15th green, so we didn't feel the need to hold them up. "And then yesterday Tiger and Freddy didn't really want to and I kind of do whatever they say around this place, so I'm 0-for-2."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-No Green Jacket guarantee acknowledges McIlroy

If Rory McIlroy is fairly confident of one day winning the Masters and completing the career grand slam, he has also been around the block often enough to know that nothing is guaranteed in golf or much else for that matter.McIlroy is all t...

Europe charges Amazon with using dominance and data to squeeze rivals

The European Union charged Amazon with damaging retail competition, alleging on Tuesday that the U.S. company uses its size, power and data to gain an unfair advantage over smaller merchants that sell on its online platform. The move by com...

NFL-League approves plan for 16-team playoff field if COVID-19 forces cancellations

NFL owners approved a proposal on Tuesday to expand the playoff field from 14 teams to 16 if clubs are unable to complete the same number of regular-season games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal, which was approved unanimo...

POLL-Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump's refusal to concede

Nearly 80 of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election after most media organizations called the race for the Democrat based on his leads in critical battleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020