Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Windies barred from training after COVID-19 breaches

The West Indies cricket team have had their training privileges revoked after several team members breached COVID-19 biosecurity protocols in their Christchurch isolation facility, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-11-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 06:15 IST
Cricket-Windies barred from training after COVID-19 breaches

The West Indies cricket team have had their training privileges revoked after several team members breached COVID-19 biosecurity protocols in their Christchurch isolation facility, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. The team are due to be released from the facility on Friday, pending the final round of COVID-19 testing, but breached their protocols on several occasions by sharing food or mingling in corridors.

The Ministry said there was no risk to the public. "As with other sports teams that have come to New Zealand, the West Indies cricket team were given certain exemptions from the managed isolation rules which apply to everyone else," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

"In return they have to stick to the rules. "They didn't do that, despite agreeing to abide by the parameters of the exemption."

Bloomfield added their training exemption had been revoked and they would remain in isolation until they are released. West Indies management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New Zealand Cricket said they had stressed to the visitors they needed to abide by the restrictions placed upon them. New Zealand has successfully curbed the spread of the coronavirus after introducing a strict lockdown and tight border controls.

Almost all the country's small number of current cases are among people arriving from overseas, who are held in mandatory managed isolation facilities for 14 days. The squad had their third and final COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and will be released on Friday, where they will head to Queenstown for warmup matches.

The first of three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand is on Nov. 27 in Auckland.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance challenges Trump's TikTok divestiture order

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition late on Tuesday with a U.S. Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok. President D...

Offering discounts galore, Alibaba launches China's first post-Covid Singles' Day

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd kicked off its annual Singles Day mega-shopping event on Wednesday, looking to cash in on consumers itching for discounts as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis. Alibaba launched ...

WRAPUP 7-Biden says nothing will stop transition as Trump vows new legal action

Removes extraneous apostrophe in paragraph four By Simon Lewis and Jeff MasonWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 10 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, while...

Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration' then softens tone on post-election transition

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every legal vote was counted, it would lead to a second Trump administration, appearing to reject Democrat Joe Bidens victory over President Donald Trump. But hours ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020