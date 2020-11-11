Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB introduces 'whistle blowers' policy to combat corruption

The policy, approved at the Board of Governors meeting in Lahore, incorporates all relevant stakeholders in addition to PCB employees, officials, players and players support personnel. According to the policy, any person who becomes aware of any matter or behaviour that may amount to 'whistleblower information' can report it to the Chief Operating Officer via email (whistle@pcb.com.pk) along with complete details, including supporting documents and evidence.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-11-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:11 IST
PCB introduces 'whistle blowers' policy to combat corruption

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a 'whistle blowers' policy to combat any form of corruption or dishonest behaviour by any of its officers or players but warned against filing frivolous complaints. The policy, approved at the Board of Governors meeting in Lahore, incorporates all relevant stakeholders in addition to PCB employees, officials, players and players support personnel.

According to the policy, any person who becomes aware of any matter or behaviour that may amount to 'whistleblower information' can report it to the Chief Operating Officer via email (whistle@pcb.com.pk) along with complete details, including supporting documents and evidence. The PCB has assured it will keep the identity of the whistle-blower and contents of the report confidential, and will also protect the whistle-blower from any form of detriment, including discrimination, harassment or retaliation as a consequence of the disclosure. But at the same time the Board’s senior officials have made it clear that the policy should not be used for frivolous reasons.

"All stakeholders must use the PCB Whistleblowing Policy cautiously, wisely and responsibly as frivolous and unsubstantiated reports and allegations can cause irreparable damage to the individuals against whom reports are being made as well as their near ones," a statement said. PCB Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer said, "While we are encouraging stakeholders in good faith to share information with evidence and supporting documents, we expect them to exercise this opportunity responsibly as any malicious or frivolous report can destroy the reputation and careers of honest, hardworking and promising individuals." "Any whistleblower found to be deliberately misleading the PCB for personal gains and benefits will be subject to strict disciplinary action." The PCB in line with its zero tolerance policy over corruption has also moved a legislation with the government under which once it is approved by parliament it will become a law, criminalising all match and spot-fixing acts.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -Russian health ministry

Turkey is interested in producing Russias first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, at domestic facilities, Russias health ministry said on Wednesday after a phone call between the countries health ministers. Russia is already testing two vacci...

Deputy UN chief conducts solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel

Amina Mohammed began her mission in Nigeria on Monday, where she met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital, Abuja. Ms. Mohammed later joined the Vice-President, Finance Minister and UN colleagues to launch the UN Plus Offer, whic...

Displaced persons want to return home: Deputy UN chief, visiting north-east Nigeria

In the town of Banki, near Nigerias border with Cameroon, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visited a camp hosting internally displaces persons IDPs as well as Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon. UN DSG AminaJMohammed visited...

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020