Without doubt, MI were the best team this year: AB de Villiers
ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:29 IST
The 13th edition of the IPL came to an end on Tuesday as MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to lift the title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.
"Well done @mipaltan! Without a doubt the best team this year," de Villiers tweeted. During the match, Rohit played a knock of 68 runs to help MI chase down the target of 157, set by the DC after opting to bat first. From Delhi, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had scored their respective half-century to put a respectable total on the board.
With this victory, MI claimed their fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. (ANI)
