ISL: Kerala Blasters announce Save Box as their associate sponsor

Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced Save Box as their associate sponsor for the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:00 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on November 20. (Photo/ Kerala Blasters Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced Save Box as their associate sponsor for the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). As part of their association, the logo of Save Box will appear on the lower side of the left sleeve in the Official Kerala Blasters FC Jersey that will be worn by the players for the new season.

Nikhil Bhardwaj, Kerala Blasters FC owner, in a statement, said: "We are always looking for new ways to engage with our fans and this partnership with Save Box enables them to connect with the club directly through one of Kerala's own and Kerala's first bidding app. We look forward to working with Save Box to extend the benefits of this partnership to our fans and maximizing value for all." Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on November 20 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.

"The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors under a bio-secure bubble in Goa at three venues - Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda," the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had said in an official statement. (ANI)

