As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan expressed elation over being able to play cricket again.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:41 IST
Grateful for the opportunity to play cricket again: Dhawan after IPL concludes
Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan expressed elation over being able to play cricket again. The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the title. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to commence in March but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With several guidelines in place, the competition began on September 19 in the UAE. "The experience in UAE was made better by a fantastic bunch of people by my side. Grateful for the opportunity to go out there and play cricket again. Thank you to everyone involved at @DelhiCapitals- my teammates, coaches, management, and fans," Dhawan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin had hailed the efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for pulling off the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It wasn't our night!! @DelhiCapitals Well done @mipaltan, deserved winners and so clinical through the tournament @ImRo45 @ShreyasIyer15. Last but definitely not the least, it was a terrific effort by the @IPL @BCCI to pull off a tournament like this during these tough times," Ashwin had tweeted.

During the final, Rohit Sharma had played a knock of 68 runs to help Mumbai Indians chase down the target of 157, set by the Delhi Capitals after opting to bat first. From Delhi, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had scored their respective half-century to put a respectable total on the board. With this victory, Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. (ANI)

