Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Southgate confirms Gomez injury, hits out at schedule

England manager Gareth Southgate has hit out at the demands being placed on players after Liverpool central defender Joe Gomez suffered a knee injury in training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's friendly against Ireland. Gomez has been withdrawn from the England squad and sent back to the Premier League champions.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 01:04 IST
Soccer-Southgate confirms Gomez injury, hits out at schedule

England manager Gareth Southgate has hit out at the demands being placed on players after Liverpool central defender Joe Gomez suffered a knee injury in training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's friendly against Ireland.

Gomez has been withdrawn from the England squad and sent back to the Premier League champions. "I can't tell you how serious it is because he is yet to have scans," Southgate told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

"What was upsetting to see, he was in a fair bit of pain. There was nobody around him when the injury happened. I didn't like that element of it." While Gomez's injury is disappointing for Southgate ahead of the Ireland game and Nations League matches against Belgium and Iceland, it is potentially a massive blow for Liverpool who were already without key central defender Virgil van Dijk because of a season-ending knee injury.

"We're all hopeful for him that it's not what it might be. But it's not a good situation," Southgate said. "We can't speculate but my immediate thoughts are with him. "We're hoping and praying it is not going to be a long-term one."

Southgate took the opportunity to criticise the packed schedule that has put huge demands on the players, due in no small part to the COVID-19 pandemic that meant the domestic seasons started later than normal. The 23-year-old Gomez has played 15 games for club and country in little over two months with the Premier League, Champions League and internationals coming thick and fast.

"There are lots of discussions about extra subs. But the bigger picture here is, everybody in the game needs to work together," Southgate said. "With a winter World Cup (in 2022) there was an opportunity this year to think differently. The pandemic has thrown up all sorts of difficulties for people. But everybody has tried to cram the programme into a smaller period.

"We are going to see injuries. It's a desperately sad situation. When you see the impact on an individual, it hits home even more. These discussions should have happened in the summer. We could have adjusted the calendar in its entirety and all worked together. But people haven't done that."

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains with technology stocks back in favor

The Nasdaq led Wall Streets advance on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic r...

Belize votes for new PM with economy hamstrung by pandemic

Belize voted on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country grapples with an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. Ba...

Journalists covering conflict, essential workers for a ‘durable peace’ says Guterres

Antnio Guterres said in the statement issued by his Spokesperson that he remains deeply concerned, and condemned attacks against journalists and media workers in general, calling for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for suc...

Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, U.N. envoy says

Political talks in Tunis on Libyas future have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, paving the way towards elections within 18 months.The participants reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020