Soccer-Van de Beek strike earns Netherlands draw with Spain

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-11-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 03:27 IST
The Netherlands drew 1-1 at home to Spain in a friendly on Wednesday after Donny van de Beek cancelled out an earlier strike from Sergio Canales. Netherlands' Manchester City defender Nathan Ake was forced off early in the game with a muscle injury while Spain's Jose Gaya also came off in the first half, after a clash of heads with Hans Hateboer.

Canales struck his first goal for Spain to open the scoring in the 19th minute, latching on to a pass from Alvaro Morata and firing low into the net. Manchester United midfielder Van de Beek levelled early in the second half, beating Spain's debutant keeper Unai Simon at the near post.

Luis Enrique's side had dominated the first half but the Netherlands bossed the second and missed two clear chances to win the match. Simon thwarted captain Memphis Depay from close range with a low dive but the forward should really have put the chance away, while Luuk de Jong spurned a late foray into the area, losing control of the ball and allowing Spain's defenders to get back.

