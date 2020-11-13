Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Woods two behind early leaders at weather-hit Masters

Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods was two shots behind early first-round leaders Webb Simpson and Lee Westwood while tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau settled down after a shaky start following an early weather delay on Thursday. A near three-hour delay due to lightning and rain forced players off the course 25 minutes after the first groups teed off at Augusta National Golf Club and ensured first-round action will spill into Friday given the decreased November daylight.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 00:11 IST
Golf-Woods two behind early leaders at weather-hit Masters

Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods was two shots behind early first-round leaders Webb Simpson and Lee Westwood while tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau settled down after a shaky start following an early weather delay on Thursday.

A near three-hour delay due to lightning and rain forced players off the course 25 minutes after the first groups teed off at Augusta National Golf Club and ensured first-round action will spill into Friday given the decreased November daylight. Woods, whose defence of his fifth Green Jacket was already put on hold for seven months because of the COVID-19 outbreak, began on the back nine three hours later than scheduled but seemed unbothered as he birdied the 13th and 15th holes.

The 15-times major champion nearly aced the par-three 16th where he tapped in from two feet for another birdie before walking off the green with a familiar swagger in his step and reached the turn at three-under-par 33. DeChambeau, who overpowered Winged Foot with his driver in September's U.S. Open to win his first major, stumbled at the par-five 13th, his fourth hole of the day, where he made double-bogey, but he was at one under after 11 holes.

The world number six sent his drive at 13 into the pine straw, hooked his second into greenside bushes and hit a provisional shot that settled into a tributary of Rae's Creek. DeChambeau located his original ball, took an unplayable lie, chunked his first chip and needed two putts to finish the hole but responded with consecutive birdies starting at the par-five 15th and another at the par-five second.

Englishman Westwood, a two-times Masters runner-up in search of his first major, went out in the fourth group off the first tee and carded five birdies over a bogey-free front nine on the way to five under through 11 holes. Simpson grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle at the par-five second, where he struck his approach shot from 256 yards to seven feet from the cup and remained at five under through 13 holes.

Among the notables who will not complete their first rounds on Thursday are world number one Dustin Johnson, three-times champion Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, who needs a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors. Despite this being a Masters like no other, without paying spectators due to coronavirus concerns, several hundred members crowded the first tee as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament in near darkness.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss town of Biel calm after shooting incident -paper, citing police

Police in the Swiss town of Biel deployed on Thursday evening after reports of shots being fired, the Blick newspaper reported, but the local Berner Zeitung newspaper quoted police as saying the situation was now calm.The circumstances were...

Amnesty reports massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray as conflict rages

Scores and possibly hundreds of labourers were stabbed and hacked to death in Ethiopias Tigray region, rights group Amnesty International said on Thursday, as federal troops claimed major advances in their offensive against local forces. Th...

Saudi crown prince says no let up in fight against corruption

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday the Gulf Arab state would continue to take strong and painful action against corruption after recovering billions of riyals in settlements over the past three years.Prince Moha...

Mathura lawyers lift boycott of two district courts   DESK:REG#ORG:MATHURA# Boycott withdrawn: Rohit Va'

Lawyers boycotting the proceedings of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajputs court and another court, on Thursday decided to resume their appearance before them. The Mathura Bar Association members, who have been shunning appearance before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020