Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England ease to first win over Ireland since 1985

England created numerous chances but Calvert-Lewin's penalty was the only addition to the score as the hosts impressed ahead of Nations League clashes against Belgium and Iceland. It was quite a turnaround for Maguire who was sent off in England's last game, a 1-0 Nations League defeat by Denmark.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 03:58 IST
Soccer-England ease to first win over Ireland since 1985

England beat Ireland for the first time since 1985 as goals by Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured a 3-0 win in a friendly at an empty Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Maguire, wearing the captain's armband, headed his side in front after 18 minutes and Sancho's fine finish put the hosts in cruise control before halftime. England created numerous chances but Calvert-Lewin's penalty was the only addition to the score as the hosts impressed ahead of Nations League clashes against Belgium and Iceland.

It was quite a turnaround for Maguire who was sent off in England's last game, a 1-0 Nations League defeat by Denmark. England's performance was also a welcome distraction after a difficult week in which Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered a serious knee injury in training with the national team and FA chairman Greg Clarke resigned after making inappropriate comments at a parliamentary committee meeting.

Remarkably, England's last six completed matches against Ireland had ended in draws with the game in Dublin in 1995 abandoned because of crowd trouble. But the latest meeting proved far less eventful and completely one-sided as Southgate's young team impressed.

"We used the ball very well, created a lot of chances. We could have been more comfortable if we had taken some of those chances but overall very pleased," Southgate said. An added bonus was a debut for 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham who came on in the second half to become the third youngest player to represent England, behind Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

Keeper Dean Henderson also earned his first cap after replacing Nick Pope at halftime. Ireland, who were drafted in to replace New Zealand as England's opponents, enjoyed a decent opening 10 minutes but after that were outclassed.

Aston Villa's in-form playmaker Jack Grealish was given a start by Southgate and he produced a fine display. With Harry Kane among the substitutes, Maguire was handed the armband and the Manchester United defender enjoyed a quiet night in defence while showing his threat at the other end.

His header from a Harry Winks cross sent England on their way and Grealish combined with Sancho for the latter to jink past Jeff Hendrick and fire low past Darren Randolph. After 56 minutes Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was brought down in the box and Calvert-Lewin sent his spot-kick high into the net.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Duris extra-time winner sends Slovakia to Euro 2020

Michal Duris struck an extra-time winner as Slovakia profited from the few chances they had to stun Northern Ireland and 1,060 raucous home fans with a 2-1 victory in their Euro 2020 qualification playoff at Windsor Park on Thursday.Slovaki...

Trump campaign surveys supporters over perceived attack by Fox News

The Trump campaign is surveying supporters over a perceived attack by Rupert Murdochs Fox News, as the president continues to retaliate against a network he once saw as a defender. The campaign surveys, which were emailed to supporters and ...

Soccer-Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss Englands Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday. Rashford missed Thursdays 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury su...

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends reunion being reschedul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020