Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Langer said the impact on India would be like any team taking out their best player. "I’ve said this before, he is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons," Langer told reporters in a video call.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 08:00 IST
Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.

Kohli will head home after the series-opening test at Adelaide Oval to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child, robbing India of their captain and star batsman. Langer said the impact on India would be like any team taking out their best player.

"I’ve said this before, he is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons," Langer told reporters in a video call. "It’s not only his batting but his energy, his passion for the game, the way he fields. I cannot believe the energy he displays in everything he does.

"Are we happy he’s not playing? It’s like taking Dustin Martin out of Richmond, isn’t it?" added Langer, referring to the champion Australian Rules footballer. Langer said he respected Kohli's decision and would encourage his own players to miss cricket to be present for the birth of their children if it came up.

Australia were beaten by India 2-1 the last time Kohli's side toured in 2018/19 and Langer said the hosts could ill-afford to breathe any easier without Kohli around. "Of course it’ll have an impact but we also know that India, they beat us last time, they’re a very, very good team," he said.

"We cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat. So we’re going to have to be on our toes all summer and we’re looking forward to that." Kohli, though, will play in the short-form internationals on India's tour, which kicks off with a one-day international series starting in Sydney on Nov. 27.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Trans-Tasman crossover matches for Super Rugby confirmed

New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides will participate in trans-Tasman crossover matches at the end of their respective domestic competitions next year, signalling a detente in a public and bitter dispute between the countries rugby ...

ANALYSIS-Grain grab: China's global hunt for feed grains roils world market

Chinese feed producers, pig farmers and traders are reshaping the global grain market as they scour the world for supplies amid a domestic shortfall that sent local corn prices to record highs and is expected to fuel global food inflation i...

Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.Kohli will head home after the series-opening test a...

Measles surge worldwide in 2019 reaching highest number of cases in 23 years

Measles surged worldwide in 2019 reaching the highest number of reported cases in 23 years. Highlighted in a publication by the World Health Organization WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, measles cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020