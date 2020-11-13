Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivian soccer official arrested during World Cup qualifier

Local media reported police tried to arrest Rodríguez at the hotel where the election will take place, but he had already left for the stadium. Bolivian soccer is in crisis, with club executives fighting over power in the federation.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 13-11-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 09:09 IST
Bolivian soccer official arrested during World Cup qualifier

Bolivian investigators arrested the interim president of the country's soccer federation during a South American World Cup qualifying match. Marcos Rodríguez is accused of corruption and was taken into custody at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, where Bolivia lost 3-2 to Ecuador on Thursday. Local media broadcast a video showing Rodríguez being escorted by police during halftime.

Rolando Aramayo, who is on the executive committee of Bolivia's football federation, confirmed the arrest to radio Fides. "This an excess, but I won't make more comments," Aramayo said, adding that the meeting to elect the new president, scheduled for Friday, is now uncertain.

Rodríguez has been in the role on an interim basis since the federation's president César Salinas died of COVID-19 in July. Local media reported police tried to arrest Rodríguez at the hotel where the election will take place, but he had already left for the stadium.

Bolivian soccer is in crisis, with club executives fighting over power in the federation. The country's national championship has been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was not allowed to restart because of those disputes. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Former China finmin says trade frictions with U.S. could remain under Biden

Trade frictions between the United States and China may not ease in the near term even if Joe Biden becomes president of the United States, former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei said on Friday.Lou, who is now retired and serves as a mem...

Chicago and Detroit told to hunker down as pandemic surges

Chicagos mayor issued a month-long stay-at-home advisory on Thursday, and Detroits public schools called a halt to in-person instruction to curb the spread of the coronavirus as more than a dozen U.S. states reported a doubling of new COVID...

DeChambeau shoots 70 in 1st round of Masters; 'I got greedy'

Bryson DeChambeau isnt afraid to let it rip with his clubs or his mouth. Both caused him some trouble at the Masters this week.The reigning US Open champion raised eyebrows at Augusta National when he said he thought of the par-72 course a...

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended his goal celebrations that involve him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticised by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020