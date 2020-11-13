Left Menu
Pondicherry Governor pulls up CAP, Damodaran over alleged illegal construction of stadium

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) and its former secretary P Damodaran have been pulled up by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi over allegations of illegal construction of the Seichem Cricket Stadium in Thuthipet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Governor has also decided to apprise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about Damodaran's illegal acts. In the letter to Puducherry District Collector Arun, accessed by ANI, Bedi has also pulled up the District Collector for failing to caution her on the bonafides of the person who wanted her presence for the inauguration of the Pondicherry T20 league.

"Following receipt of complaint letter containing allegations obtained under RTI about construction of Seichem Cricket Stadium in violation of law by encroaching GP lands, water bodies and sinking borewells without permission of Water Bodies, and taking note of the gravity of offences committed with impunity, the matter was immediately taken up with you. "Pursuant to discussions held today, you have accepted and conceded that you ought to have taken the following actions to prevent any continuing violations of law and that you shall take immediate remedial steps. While you personally avoided attending the said inaugural function knowing of his credentials, you failed to caution the Office of the Lt. Governor on the bonafides of the person who was insisting on my personal presence for the inauguration.

"I am also bringing these illegal acts of Damodaran of Siachem (Siechem) Technologies to the notice of the BCCI so that sport of cricket is not harmed," she wrote. Commenting on the turn of events, a BCCI official said: "It's about time someone raised these issues. If someone was to peruse the documentation of their so-called full membership to the BCCI, it would be clear that the same is questionable. The Lodha report does not prescribe it, the BCCI constitution is worth a read on the issue too. The membership process required to be followed by the BCCI has not been followed under the CoA regime and that seems to be a fundamental flaw.

"The CoA led by Vinod Rai did this for reasons best known to them and the CAG nominee has been silent on this issue for reasons best known to her. If you see the office bearers of the CAP and the key persons in Siechem, you will see the connect as well." Interestingly, the President of CAP GM Arunkumar is also the executive director of Siechem which is the sponsor of CAP as per the official website.

A state association official told ANI that the whole process should be investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). "This should actually be investigated by the SFIO. The key persons of the company are the key persons of the CAP and the funds of the company are being diverted to the CAP in the garb of sponsorship for some people to controvert to their own use," the official said. (ANI)

