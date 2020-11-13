Soccer-England women's friendly with Norway cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Left Menu
England women's home friendly against Norway next month has been called off with the visitors unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions in their country, the English Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:08 IST
England women's home friendly against Norway next month has been called off with the visitors unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions in their country, the English Football Association (FA) said on Friday. The Lionesses were scheduled to face Norway at the Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Dec. 1 in what would have been their final match of the year.

"While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway's decision not to travel," said head coach Phil Neville. "These are still challenging times where health and safety for all is the most important thing to consider." The FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/nov/13/england-womens-game-with-norway-is-cancelled-131120 that the Lionesses will still report for a training camp later this month, with more information about their future schedule to be released at a later date.

Last month, Lionesses' friendly against Germany was also called off after a member of the England backroom staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus. England have not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March.

