Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McIlroy digs out of hole with second-round 66 at Masters

It was better this afternoon." McIlroy's worst shot in the first round came at the 170-yard par-three 16th, where he pulled his tee shot so far left that the ball never had a chance of finding dry land, landing in the middle of the pond.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 06:01 IST
Golf-McIlroy digs out of hole with second-round 66 at Masters

Rory McIlroy's hopes of completing a career grand slam at Augusta National this week seemed all but over on Friday morning but just a few hours later he produced a spectacular fightback to show he could perhaps pull off a record Masters comeback win. Four-times major champion McIlroy dug himself into a deep hole by opening with a three-over-par 75 that left him 10 strokes off the lead at a tournament where nobody has come from more than seven behind after 18 holes.

Tiger Woods (2005) and Nick Faldo (1990) share that comeback record, and there was little to suggest that McIlroy could potentially surpass them from the way he finished the first round, which had spilled over to Friday after bad light ended play early on Thursday. But after a "colourful" pep talk from friend and Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne during Friday's short 30-minute break between rounds, the Northern Irishman went nine shots better in the second round.

He compiled a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to trail the 36-hole clubhouse leaders by six shots on another day of low scoring in ideal conditions. "I turned it around nicely and shot a good one, at least gave myself a chance going into the weekend," McIlroy said.

"I honestly have been playing so good coming in here, and then I go into the first round and I shoot 75, and I'm like, 'where the hell did that come from?' "So I knew it was in there, it was just a matter of just trusting a little more and being committed. It was better this afternoon."

McIlroy's worst shot in the first round came at the 170-yard par-three 16th, where he pulled his tee shot so far left that the ball never had a chance of finding dry land, landing in the middle of the pond.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Biden solidifies U.S. election win, Trump says 'time will tell' if he stays in power

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday by winning the state of Georgia, and President Donald Trump said time will tell if another administration takes over soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging Bid...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases versus 8 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority reported on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported in...

Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

President-elect Joe Bidens top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging coronavirus as three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The...

S.Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020