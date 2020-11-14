Rugby-George grabs hat-trick as England thump Georgia 40-0.

Hooker Jamie George scored a hat-trick of identical rolling maul tries as England swept aside a spirited but limited Georgia 40-0 in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match at a rain-lashed and eerily quiet fan-free Twickenham on Saturday.

In a game they were always going to win comfortably, England looked somewhat mechanical in the first half but were still totally in command. Flanker Jack Willis marked his debut with the opening try, George was driven over twice and Elliot Daly finished a nice backline move to put them 26-0 ahead at the break.

England took a long time to get going after the restart as Georgia enjoyed a spell of good possession, without ever threatening a try. However, another five metre lineout enabled George to bundle over for his third and replacement scrumhalf Dan Robson also crossed for the sixth try after a neat breakdown dummy. England will face a stiffer test next week when they host Ireland, while Georgia, revelling in a rare opportunity for a series of games against Tier One opposition, play Wales.