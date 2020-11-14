Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-George grabs hat-trick as England thump Georgia 40-0.

Flanker Jack Willis marked his debut with a try, while Elliot Daly, in a rare moment of backline enterprise, and replacement scrumhalf Dan Robson also crossed in a predictably one-sided contest. England will consider it a job well done - an efficient victory where they nullified the famed Georgian scrum threat and never looked remotely like conceding a try - but it was a performance that certainly lacked sparkle, albeit in a game played in difficult conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 22:42 IST
Rugby-George grabs hat-trick as England thump Georgia 40-0.

Hooker Jamie George scored a hat-trick of identical rolling maul tries as England swept aside a spirited but limited Georgia 40-0 in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match at a rain-lashed and eerily quiet fan-free Twickenham on Saturday. Flanker Jack Willis marked his debut with a try, while Elliot Daly, in a rare moment of backline enterprise, and replacement scrumhalf Dan Robson also crossed in a predictably one-sided contest.

England will consider it a job well done - an efficient victory where they nullified the famed Georgian scrum threat and never looked remotely like conceding a try - but it was a performance that certainly lacked sparkle, albeit in a game played in difficult conditions. "It was great team performance," George said. "We were fully aware of their ability up front, how much pride they take in their set piece and how physical they would be. Most pleasing for me was forwards-wise was that we stepped up to the plate.

"We are back here at Twickenham, missing the crowd massively, but we constantly try to push it with our set piece so it was great to get over the line." It was a bizarre atmosphere in the cavernous 82,000-capacity stadium, the triple-decker stands of green seats punctuated only by two giant cloth poppies and a colourful collection of club shirts.

After 15 minutes of virtual non-stop, but uninspired, England forward pressure, the sturdy Georgian defence finally cracked when flanker Willis bundled over for the opening try. England continued to dominate possession but too often kicked it away with speculative chips and grubbers and, had there been the usual November crowd, it would have been getting restless.

However, once the forwards took control again, two powerful lineout drives sent George over for two tries in three minutes. The backs finally got going shortly before halftime when Jonathan Joseph carved a lovely line to set up Daly to score in the corner, unfortunately Joseph picking up an injury in the act and having to go off just before his team mates jogged off 26-0 up.

The rain started to lash down harder in the second half and Georgia got their hands on the ball for a while, albeit without ever threatening the England line. The hosts then reverted to their most effective weapon as George was mauled over for his hat-trick after 58 minutes and Robson, one of a host of replacements Eddie Jones sent on, threw a neat dummy from a ruck to score 10 minutes later.

There was no late flurry of tries, however, as the game dribbled to a close. For the Georgians, playing at Twickenham for the first time, it will be something of a landmark game, but few of the absent England fans are likely to be talking about it in the days to come, let alone years.

England will face a stiffer test next week when they host Ireland, while Georgia, revelling in a rare opportunity for a series of games against Tier One opposition, play Wales.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

The Expendables 4: A glimpse of latest developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai restaurant; none hurt

A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It wa...

Pakistan claims India sponsoring attacks

Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabads continued support to cross border terrorist...

WRAPUP 3-Trump supporters march in Washington to support his false election claims

Thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens vict...

Austria orders three-week lockdown to rein in surging coronavirus cases

Austria on Saturday ordered a three-week lockdown in a last-ditch effort to bring surging coronavirus cases under control and relieve the stress on the health service in time for retailers to reopen in the run-up to Christmas. The country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020