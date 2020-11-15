Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spain grab draw with Switzerland after record-man Ramos misses two penalties

However, Ramos was again outwitted by Sommer, who could not be fooled by the defender's chipped 'Panenka' penalty and caught the ball. Substitute Moreno saved Ramos' blushes in the 89th minute, finally beating Sommer by lashing home a cross from Sergio Reguilon.

Reuters | Basel | Updated: 15-11-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 03:31 IST
Soccer-Spain grab draw with Switzerland after record-man Ramos misses two penalties
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spain forward Gerard Moreno came off the bench to snatch a 1-1 draw away to Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday after Sergio Ramos had missed two penalties. Ramos, who also became the most capped European player of all time, had scored all of his previous 25 penalties but was thwarted when Yann Sommer guessed the right way and repelled his spot kick in the 58th minute to preserve his side's lead.

Switzerland had taken the lead in the 23rd minute through Remo Frueler and could have doubled their advantage in the second half but Ramos came to his side's rescue with a goalline clearance. Spain then earned a second penalty in the 79th which led to Swiss defender Nico Elvedi being sent off. However, Ramos was again outwitted by Sommer, who could not be fooled by the defender's chipped 'Panenka' penalty and caught the ball.

Substitute Moreno saved Ramos' blushes in the 89th minute, finally beating Sommer by lashing home a cross from Sergio Reguilon. Germany lead Group A4 with nine points, while Spain are second with eight and must win Tuesday's showdown at home to Joachim Loew's side in order to progress to the final four. Switzerland, meanwhile, were relegated to League B.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Germany beat Ukraine 3-1 with Werner double to top group

Germany striker Timo Werner scored in each half to help steer his side from behind to a 3-1 home win over Ukraine in the Nations League on Saturday as they topped the group with one round of games left to play.Werner scored twice after Lero...

Golf-Johnson charges to four-shot lead after Masters third round

Dustin Johnson had one arm in the Green Jacket after charging to a four-shot lead with a magnificent third round at the Masters on Saturday. Ten players were within one stroke starting the round, but Johnson was a class apart, in control of...

Tropical Storm Iota strengthens as it approaches Central America

Tropical Storm Iota is strengthening as it barrels toward Central America, with authorities urging communities to evacuate before it unleashes life-threatening flooding across a region still recovering from Hurricane Etas devastation. Iota ...

Soccer-Spain grab draw with Switzerland after record-man Ramos misses two penalties

Spain captain Sergio Ramos missed two penalties but team mate Gerard Moreno came off the bench to grab a late equaliser and snatch a 1-1 draw away to Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday.The result relegated Switzerland and Spain l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020