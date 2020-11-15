Left Menu
UEFA cancels Norway game as virus-hit team unable to travel

UEFA said it cancelled a Nations League game because Norway could not travel to Romania after a COVID-19 case in the squad. They are due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday in the final round. The group winner gets two rewards: Promotion to the top tier of the next Nations League and a potential place in World Cup qualifying playoffs scheduled in March 2022 to advance to the tournament in Qatar later that year.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 15-11-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 09:30 IST
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA said it cancelled a Nations League game because Norway could not travel to Romania after a COVID-19 case in the squad. Norway risks a 3-0 loss by forfeit for not fulfilling the match scheduled on Sunday in Bucharest. There are no clearly available dates in the international calendar to make up the game.

UEFA said it sent the case to its disciplinary committee for a decision. The case could cost Norway dearly. The team is currently level with Austria at the top of their group in second-tier League B. They are due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday in the final round.

The group winner gets two rewards: Promotion to the top tier of the next Nations League and a potential place in World Cup qualifying playoffs scheduled in March 2022 to advance to the tournament in Qatar later that year.

