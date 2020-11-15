Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-S. Korea's Qatar clash in doubt, 6 players coronavirus-positive

Six South Korea players and a member of the team's staff tested positive for the new coronavirus before their 3-2 defeat by Mexico in an international soccer friendly on Saturday, casting doubts over their clash with Qatar on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 12:09 IST
Soccer-S. Korea's Qatar clash in doubt, 6 players coronavirus-positive

Six South Korea players and a member of the team's staff tested positive for the new coronavirus before their 3-2 defeat by Mexico in an international soccer friendly on Saturday, casting doubts over their clash with Qatar on Tuesday. Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea were initially informed of four players and one staff member testing positive around 20 hours before they began their first international match of the year in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

A retest of players who tested negative returned two more positives and the match was played only after discussions with the Mexican Football Federation and the Austrian Football Association. The Korea Football Association said in a statement that a game could go ahead as long as a team has 13 healthy players with at least one goalkeeper, Yonhap reported, adding South Korea had 19 players including two goalkeepers available.

The initial four players who tested positive were Kwon Chang-hoon, Hwang In-beom, Lee Dong-jun and Jo Hyeon-woo, with Kim Moon-hwan and Na Sang-ho joining them on the list later. All the players and the member of staff will have to spend 10 days in quarantine in Austria.

Hwang Ui-jo and Kwon Kyung-won scored on either side of the break for South Korea while Mexico netted three times in three minutes in the second half, through Raul Jimenez, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Salcedo, to seal the victory. South Korea are scheduled to face Asian Cup winners Qatar in a friendly in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopias Tigray region has confirmed firing missiles at neighbouring Eritreas capital, and he is threatening more, saying that we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire. The confirmation marks a huge escal...

Soumitra Chatterjee: Acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world

He was the actor who epitomised the best of world cinema, transcending the boundaries of country, state and language to give expression to Satyajit Rays cinematic vision and get framed in celluloid greatness. But the legacy of Soumitra Chat...

Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket firing

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory. In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks hit Hamas underg...

Maha: Woman dies after acid attack by boyfriend

A woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtras Beed district, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, he said, adding that the reason behind the at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020