Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor

I think he's doing it very well," Taylor was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'. The former Australia opener said Kohli carries the responsibility of being an influential personality with great respect. The 72-year-old Australian great said it augers well for Test cricket that an influential player like Kohli enjoys playing the longest format of the game.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:16 IST
Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Virat Kohli is "a very powerful guy" in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature over the years notching up brilliant record-breaking knocks. "I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he's doing it very well," Taylor was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

The former Australia opener said Kohli carries the responsibility of being an influential personality with great respect. "I think he treats that responsibility with great respect. He's still very much his own person when you watch him play.

"I've always found him in the times I've spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it," Taylor added. Greg Chappell, who coached India from 2005-07, said the Indian skipper is "one of the most influential players in world cricket" who is not afraid to express his opinions.

"I think he's certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment. "He has strong views, he's quite happy to speak those views, he's quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words," Chappell said. The 72-year-old Australian great said it augers well for Test cricket that an influential player like Kohli enjoys playing the longest format of the game. "He loves Test cricket and while he's playing India will treat Test cricket with respect because he has a big say in Indian cricket. That's a good thing," Chappell said.

"If you have a captain of India who is not interested in Test cricket that will impact the scene. Virat loves Test cricket, he champions Test cricket, and while that's happening India will play Test cricket," he added. Kohli will return home after the opening Test, which ends on December 21. He has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels Kohli will be pumped up to win the lone Test he is playing in. "That's just the way he plays; he plays full of energy and doesn't want to lose. "He always pushes the boundaries, but that's what great players do. He wants to win every game. That was one of the more fiery ones [2017 series] going around in recent years," Lehmann said. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

The tour will begin with three ODIs starting on November 27, followed by as many T20 Internationals.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DMK chief Stalin asks TN CM to suspend Anna varsity V-C

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami immediately suspend vice-chancellor of Anna University M K Surappa who is facing an enquiry over allegations of corruption. Hitting out at Surappa for continuing ...

No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday. An association of tourist guides in Aurangabad on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Udd...

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020