Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton takes seventh F1 title with a win in Turkey

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn. Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 17:42 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton takes seventh F1 title with a win in Turkey

Britain's Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport. "Thank you so much guys...that's for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it too man, I believe in you guys," he whooped over the radio after taking the chequered flag.

Hamilton was congratulated after parking up by second-placed finisher Sergio Perez, for Racing Point, and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who completed the podium in a race full of spins and changes of lead. The victory was the 94th of Hamilton's career, three more than Schumacher managed, and came after he started in sixth place and then delivered a masterclass of skill and tyre management.

Bottas, who came home 14th after saying four laps from the end that he wished the race was over already, also offered his congratulations as Hamilton celebrated with his ecstatic team mates. Mercedes had already won the constructors' championship for a seventh year in a row. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ayyappa temple opens, devotees to be allowed from Nov 16

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here opened on Sunday evening for the annual two-month long Mandala-Makaravillakku season, adhering to strict COVID- 19 protocol. Devotees would be allowed inside the temple only from Monday morning, temple s...

Romania to check all intensive care units after hospital fire kills 10

Romanian officials will check all intensive care units after a fire killed 10 people at a hospital treating coronavirus patients, the government said on Sunday. The fire broke out on Saturday in a room at the intensive care unit of the Piat...

BJP appoints nat'l gen secy in-charge for GHMC polls

The BJP on Sunday appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the partys election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, a move that highlights the significance it has attached to the local body elections.&#...

As its fate hangs in balance, LJP claims it proved its worth in Bihar

With questions being raised about the Lok Janshakti Partys prospects after it won only one seat in the Bihar assembly polls, party sources on Sunday cited its influence in changing results in over 40 seats to assert that it will continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020