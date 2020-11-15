Leading players for all-India open snooker tourney in Chennai

Leading cueists, including Laxman Rawat, Faisal Khan and Girish will vie for honours in All-India open snooker championship 2020 organised by Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association here from Tuesday. As many as 83 players will be participating in the tournament being held in memory of Ajay Rastogi, an accredited referee, under the auspices of Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, a press release here said.

Apart from Petroleum Sports Promotion Board player Rawat and Faisal Khan (Railways), the other top players in the fray include Pandurangaiah (RSPB), former Asian Games gold medalist Rafath Habib, Girish (RSPB), Yogesh Kumar (RSPB) and Kreish Gurbaxani (Maharashtra). The tournament would be held under COVID-19 protocols, the release said.

The total prize money on offer is Rs 1.75 lakh with the winner set to receive Rs 50,000 and the runner-up Rs 30,000. The final will be played on November 27.PTI SS ROH ROH